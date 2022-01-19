scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda stuns in new monochrome pics, Deepika Padukone can’t get enough of it

Navya Naveli Nanda earned a compliment from Deepika Padukone for her latest Instagram post. Check it out here.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 19, 2022 5:20:29 pm
Navya Nanda poses for a new set of Instagram pictures. (Photo: Navya Nanda/Instagram)

Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, has shared two new monochrome pictures of herself on social media. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Navya posted the pictures with a coffee cup emoji as her caption.

While the first picture showed her beaming, she had a more serious expression on her face in the second. In both pictures, she was sitting comfortably on a couch. “Write your speech,” photographer Rohan Shrestha commented, and actor Deepika Padukone called Navya a ‘beauty’.

Also read |Amitabh Bachchan takes us inside his home Janak, shows off the room where he goes for peace and calm

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

 

Navya is quite active on social media, and often shares pictures with her family, including brother Agastya Nanda, mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, grandmother Jaya Bachchan and uncle Abhishek Bachchan. She recently posted a video of herself playing the piano, and also shared a family picture with her parents and brother, to mark the new year.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Like Abhishek, she also doesn’t hold back on responding to trolls. Last year, one person told her to ‘try in Bollywood’, and she had a dignified response for them. “U r beautiful , you should try in bollywood too,” the person wrote. Navya replied, “Thank you for your kind words, but beautiful women can run businesses too.”

Navya made it clear in an interview with Vogue last year that she doesn’t plan to join the film industry, like so many of her family members. She is instead preparing to join her father’s family business, the Escorts group. Navya recently graduated from Fordham University, and has been busy with several social initiatives.

