Deepika Padukone stuns in a black-and-gold saree on the Cannes red carpet, see all her looks from day 1

After turning out in a gorgeous look during a media interaction, Deepika Padukone turned heads on the red carpet of the ongoing Cannes Film Festival in a black and gold sequinned saree. The actor is a part of a nine-member jury that will be announcing the winners of this year’s Palme d’Or honours on the last day of the film gala on May 28. The other jury members include actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier.

As she arrived on the red carpet, Deepika looked every bit gorgeous in her retro look. She wore a black and gold saree which was designed by Sabyasachi. She completed her look with a golden headband and kohled eyes. It was difficult to look away from the earrings that she paired with her entire retro look. Her hair was tied in a bun.

Sharing her look from the red carpet on social media, Deepika wrote, “The sari is a story I will never stop telling.No matter where we are in the world, it has its place” said Sabyasachi Mukherjee…and I couldn’t agree more!🖤”

Check out all the photos of Deepika Padukone from the Cannes 2022 red carpet here:

Jury member Deepika Padukone appears during the opening ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Jury member Deepika Padukone appears during the opening ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Jury members Deepika Padukone, from left, Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi, Jasmine Trinca, and jury president Vincent Lindon pose for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film ‘Final Cut’ at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Jury members Deepika Padukone, from left, Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi, Jasmine Trinca, and jury president Vincent Lindon pose for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film ‘Final Cut’ at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Jury members Ladj Ly, from left, Deepika Padukone, Asghar Farhadi, Rebecca Hall, jury president Vincent Lindon, and jury member Noomi Rapace pose for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film ‘Final Cut’ at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Jury members Ladj Ly, from left, Deepika Padukone, Asghar Farhadi, Rebecca Hall, jury president Vincent Lindon, and jury member Noomi Rapace pose for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film ‘Final Cut’ at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Jury member Deepika Padukone appears during the opening ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Jury member Deepika Padukone appears during the opening ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Jury member Deepika Padukone poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film ‘Final Cut’ at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Jury member Deepika Padukone poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film ‘Final Cut’ at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Earlier on Tuesday, the Om Shanti Om actor also posted photos of herself where she was seen flaunting her outfit for the photo call. Then, the actor opted for a printed shirt and emerald pants.

Deepika Padukone and other jury members at Cannes 2022. (Photo: AP) Deepika Padukone and other jury members at Cannes 2022. (Photo: AP)

Deepika Padukone during the photo call at Cannes Film festival. (Photo: AP) Deepika Padukone during the photo call at Cannes Film festival. (Photo: AP)

Deepika has been a regular face at the Cannes Film Festival since 2017. This year, the actor is expected to walk the red carpet for all ten days as a jury member. Before Deepika, Vidya Balan and Nandita Das served as jury members at the prestigious film festival.

Recently, talking to PTI, Padukone said that she hopes that this time people talk more about Indian cinema and less about fashion.

“I hope we realise that there is so much more… Of course, fashion is fun, it should be fun. And it’s also a very personal thing. But I hope that Indian media has learned from that last experience and realises that we have the power to actually change that narrative and talk about what a big moment this is for India. I think what we should be talking about is the celebration of India. The celebration of Indian talent and cinema,” she said.

Besides Deepika, the Indian actors who have flown to France to attend the Cannes Film Festival include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Hina Khan, Pooja Hegde, R Madhavan and Urvashi Rautela.