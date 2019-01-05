Deepika Padukone launches her own website as a return gift to her fans on birthday

Deepika Padukone turned 33-year-old on Saturday. The actor, who has won hearts with her impeccable performance in her decade long Bollywood career, gave to her fans, her own website as a return gift.

The actor, who recently tied the knot wth long time boyfriend and Simmba actor Ranveer Singh, shared the launching of her website on her social media handles. She wrote, “Here’s presenting my website- http://www.deepikapadukone.com Love, Deepika”

Deepika also received warm wishes from her Bollywood friends.

Madhuri Dixit wished the actor on Twitter. She wrote, “Happy Birthday darling @deepikapadukone!! Hope this year brings you all that your heart desires. Have a good one 💖✨ ”

Preity Zinta shared a photo with Deepika and captioned it as, “Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone. Wish you loads of love, happiness, joy & laughter always. Xoxo 😘🤗🎂🌈🤩😍 #birthdaygirl #happybirthday #muaah #HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone #ting”

Shankar Mahadevan wished the actor and wrote, “Happy birthday darling @deepikapadukone

You adorn every character you play with so much grace.

May this year & every year be all yours!!!

Looking forward to working with you on ‘CHAPAAK‘

Love and light always.. ”

Diana Penty was also one of the well-wishers who took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone!! Sending you lots of love and hugs ❤😘🤗 Have a super duper one!!”

Armaan Malik wrote on Twitter, “Happy birthday to the most alluring actress of our times! @deepikapadukone. I’m so glad I finally got to meet you last year, it was like a wish fulfilled!

You make everyone believe that beauty, grace, true love & honesty can still exist even today.

Infinite love to you!! ♥️☺️”

Check out who all wished Deepika Padukone on her birthday from Bollywood.

Wishing the girl who is extremely beautiful inside and out @deepikapadukone a very happy birthday..you are one of the nicest people I have met in my life..always real..always humble..always human..wish u have a fantastic year ahead❤️🤗 #mymeenamma #happybirthdaydeepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/jWJvwP5WLa — NIKITIN DHEER (@nikitindheer) January 5, 2019

A very Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone

Wish you the best of health, happiness & peace. 🤗❤️ — Vikrant Massey (@masseysahib) January 5, 2019

#HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone there’s only one queen who truly handles herself with grace, dignity and bravery at the same time …. have a blessed day you absolutely stunning beauty pic.twitter.com/WNeTxgzzSt — Amruta Khanvilkar (@AmrutaOfficial) January 4, 2019

Happy Birthday darling @deepikapadukone!! Hope this year brings you all that your heart desires. Have a good one 💖✨ pic.twitter.com/2otNqOZ34k — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 5, 2019

Deepika had a successful and blissful 2018. After starting the year with blockbuster Padmaavat, the actor got married to co-star and longtime boyfriend Ranveer Singh in November.

In the new year, her fans will get to see her turning a producer with her next Bollywood venture titled Chhapaak, which will be directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film is based on the life of acid survivor Laxmi Agarwal and will also star Vikrant Massey.