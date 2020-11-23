Deepika Padukone begins shooting for Pathan

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan join hands for YRF actioner Pathan. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram and Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone on Monday began filming for upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-led actioner Pathan in Mumbai’s YRF Studios.

Deepika joins the production days after Shah Rukh began shooting for the YRF film. A picture of the superstar, sporting long locks, outside the studio had gone viral.

Pathan, helmed by War director Sidharth Anand, marks Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s fourth collaboration after Om Shanti Om (2007), Chennai Express (2013) and Happy New Year (2014).

“Deepika is all set to start shooting for her next film, Pathan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The shoot begins today at YRF Studios. The makers haven’t officially announced anything about the film, but work is on in full swing,” a source said earlier today.

Pathan marks Deepika Padukone’s return to Yash Raj Films after the 2008 romantic-comedy Bachna Ae Haseeno. The film is also a homecoming for Shah Rukh Khan as he returns to the production house four years after Maneesh Sharma’s Fan.

Pathan is also Shah Rukh’s comeback to movies two years after Anand L Rai’s Zero.

