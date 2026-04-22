Deepika Padukone back to work after announcing 2nd pregnancy; Punit Malhotra shares inside glimpses

Two days after announcing her second pregnancy this past Sunday, Deepika Padukone has resumed work. The actor walked out of tentpoles like Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action thriller Spirit and the sequel to Nag Ashwin’s 2024 dystopian sci-fi thriller Kalki 2898 AD because the producers were unable to meet her demand for favourable working conditions post motherhood. However, after announcing that she and husband Ranveer Singh are expecting their second baby after daughter Dua Padukone, Deepika continues to honour her current commitments.

On Tuesday, filmmaker Punit Malhotra took to his Instagram handle and shared a selfie with Deepika. “This shoot? 10/10. No notes! (star emoji). Thank you @deepikapadukone for being so warm, gracious and wonderful… truly grateful! I owe you one (smile and bow down emojis),” he wrote in the caption.

On his Instagram Stories, Punit shared a couple of inside pictures from his shoot with Deepika. The first picture, which he captioned, “In pin safety pin…,” showed Deepika sitting at a coffee table and giving a shot. While only her lower body was directly visible in the glimpse, her face glowed in the monitors placed on the ground. The second picture showed her from the back, her blow-dried hair in place, as Punit captured him from the director’s chair behind the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Punit Malhotra (@punitdmalhotra)

Punit didn’t reveal the project they were shooting for. In his second Instagram Story, he just wrote that it’s “Day 6” of the shoot. While exact details of the project can’t be gathered yet, it’s mostly a brand or advertisement shoot. Punit, best known for helming romantic comedies like I Hate Luv Story, (2010), Gori Tere Pyaar Mein (2013), and Student of the Year 2 (2019), now mostly directs advertisements for Dharma 2.0, the advertisement wing of Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Productions.

Deepika Padukone’s upcoming projects

Along with her brand commitments, Deepika will soon resume shooting her pending film projects. She’s all set to first finish her portions for Atlee’s action thriller Raaka, co-starring Allu Arjun. Since her pending scenes also involve action sequences, the makers plan to get those out of the way first, while maintaining complete safety standards and precautions on set.

Deepika will then complete her remaining commitments (patchwork shoot and dub) to Siddharth Anand’s action thriller King, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. While Deepika has completed most of her scenes in the film, she’ll honour the remaining commitments on the road to the movie’s much-anticipated release this Christmas on December 25.

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Deepika became a mother in September 2024 after giving birth to Dua. While she had given her nod to Spirit and the Kalki 2898 AD sequel, she opted out of both projects after the producers declined to fulfill her demands, including an eight-hour work shift. Later, Deepika defended her decision by claiming that she’s not obliged to work with anyone who doesn’t meet her fair demands.