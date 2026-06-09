Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump as she inspects new home with Ranveer Singh. Watch

In April, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their second pregnancy. The couple took to Instagram to reveal the pregnancy with an adorable picture of their daughter, Dua, holding the pregnancy test. Since then, fans and well-wishers have been celebrating the news, and now a new video of the couple has gone viral. Here, Deepika looked glowing with her baby bump as the couple visited their new home.

The viral clip, widely shared across social media platforms, shows Deepika and Ranveer standing on the balcony of their sea-facing quadruplex in Bandra West. The couple appeared to be inspecting the progress of the interior work at the property as they prepare to move into their dream home with their growing family. While the two were seen chatting and taking a look around the residence, it was Deepika’s visible baby bump that quickly caught the attention of fans online.

‘Motherhood pushes you out of your comfort zone’

Last year, Deepika opened up about how motherhood has transformed her life during a conversation with CNBC-TV18. Reflecting on the experience, she said, “I’ve always been a patient person, but my tolerance levels now are… It pushes you out of your comfort zone and makes you a social person; I’ve never been a social person. Having to interact with other parents, and now playschool. Motherhood just pushes you out of your comfort zone, in a good way. I’ve always wanted to be a mother, and now I’m playing my best role.”

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Deepika Padukone on 8-hour workdays

After the arrival of their first daughter, Deepika reportedly exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit as they could not come to an agreement about 8-hour workdays. At the time, she told Brut India, “I don’t think what I am asking for is ridiculously unfair and I think only someone who has worked in the system enough will know the conditions that we work in. And I am saying this, if I may say so myself, a top star, so you can only imagine what the working conditions must be like for everyone else, for the crew, for example.” She later exited the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD.

On the professional front, Deepika will next be seen in King, directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. She will also star opposite Allu Arjun in filmmaker Atlee’s next project.

Ranveer Singh’s next film

After the Dhurandhar franchise earned over Rs 3000 crore at the box office, Ranveer is set to star in his next film, Pralay. The actor is currently in the midst of the Don 3 controversy as the actor allegedly quit the film days before the shoot. The producers, Excel Entertainment, have demanded that the actor pay them Rs 45 crore in damages.

Deepika-Ranveer’s love story

Deepika and Ranveer’s love story began on the sets of their 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. After dating for several years, the couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony at Lake Como in 2018. They welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, in 2024.