Deepika Padukone wishes to be a part of Avengers

Deepika Padukone has expressed interest in being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and playing a superhero in the Avengers series, but the character has to be of Indian origin.

The 33-year-old actor, who recently was in London to unveil her wax statue at Madame Tussauds, talked to Metro.co.uk and said that the world is ready to witness a superhero story that originates from India.

On being asked if she would like to be a part of MCU, Deepika replied, “Yeah, of course. Why not? I mean I’d say Indian origin. So whether it’s Marvel or whether it’s Avengers, or you know, any of these iconic characters that we’ve seen in the cinema, I think it would be very interesting. And I think the world is ready for it to see one of these superheroes, one that originates from India. I believe it will happen soon. I know it will.”

Deepika, recently also featured as one of the 14 international actors on the latest edition of American Vogue. She even shared the cover and wrote, “Thrilled to share with you my cover for @voguemagazine’s April issue celebrating this talented group of women from across the globe!”

Accompanying her on the cover are South Korean actor Doona Bae and Avengers: Endgame actor Scarlett Johansson.

On the films front, the Padmaavat actor will be seen next in Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak, a film inspired by the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. In her interview, Deepika also revealed that she will start filming it by next week.