Deepika Padukone attends TIME100 Impact Awards with Ranveer Singh, shares pictures. See here

Deepika Padukone has been honoured at the TIME100 Impact Awards for the second time in her career. She attended the prestigious ceremony held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai on Monday night with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. Deepika took to Instagram Stories to share pictures and videos from the awards night and expressed gratitude for the honour.

With this honour, Deepika has once again joined a list of several influential scientists, politicians, activists, and artists. She was lauded for her outstanding commitment to mental health advocacy. The actor’s fan-pages have reshared her pictures and videos. Have a look here:

Before entering the venue, Deepika was asked how she’s feeling. She said, “I don’t know why, I am nervous. I have written some stuff, I hope it is purposeful. But yes, I am nervous. I’m going to try and have fun. I am going to have fun.”

This is the second time Deepika has been felicitated at the TIME100 Impact Awards. When she was asked how this time is different from the first, she replied, “A lot more work. Couple of years, and a lot more work and a little bit more confidence maybe.”

Deepika also spoke about what gives her hope about the future. She said, “People and their resilience. I think the world has been through a lot and we continue to go through a lot, but to see the strength and resilience is what truly gives me hope.”

Deepika was accompanied by Ranveer Singh, who was by her side as a doting husband on her special night. Deepika Padukone has Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, Project K with Prabhas and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline.