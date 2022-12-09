‘Deepika Padukone at her hottest ever’: Pathaan director hypes up first song ‘Besharam Rang’ from Shah Rukh Khan film, see photo 

The hype around Pathaan continues as fans await Shah Rukh Khan to get into action mode. The makers have also assured that the film will be India’s ‘biggest ever action spectacle’ for the audience. After releasing the teaser and look posters of SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, YRF is all set to release the first song from the film, titled “Besharam Rang.”

Director Siddharth Anand time and again has mentioned how they are trying to keep the plot of this action entertainer a secret. Thus, they have devised a strategy to release the songs of the film before the trailer drops. “Besharam Rang” will drop on Monday, December 12, and will present Deepika Padukone in her hottest avatar. Fans will also be surprised to see the sizzling chemistry between her and SRK.

A still from Besharam Rang. (Photo: PR) A still from Besharam Rang. (Photo: PR)

Commenting on the song, the director said in a statement that the song will present two of the biggest superstars of our generation (SRK and Deepika) in ‘their hottest avatar yet’.

He added, “For us, this one is the party anthem of the season that people have been waiting for and I am confident that it will stay a party anthem for many, many years to come. So, I want to tell the fans and audience to patiently wait for the song when it releases on Monday morning! The wait for this one will be worth every second from now!”

Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om, and the two have also worked in films like Chennai Express and Happy New Year. The actors shot for the song in Spain, and a few photos of Deepika in a bikini and SRK flaunting a chiseled body had leaked.

The adrenaline-pumping teaser of Pathaan had shown Shah Rukh Khan playing a gun-toting spy. The film is also said to be a part of a shared universe of spy films produced by YRF, which also includes Salman Khan’s Tiger series, and the Hrithik Roshan-starrer War. Salman and Shah Rukh have both filmed cameos for Pathaan and the upcoming third Tiger movie.

Pathaan is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.