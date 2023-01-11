scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Deepika Padukone asks photographers ‘dekha ya nahi?’ after Pathaan trailer release: ‘Bade TV pe dekhna’

Deepika Padukone is gearing up for Pathaan's release. The Siddharth Anand film releases in theatres on January 25.

deepika padukoneDeepika Padukone was clicked at the airport on Wednesday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone asks photographers 'dekha ya nahi?' after Pathaan trailer release: 'Bade TV pe dekhna'
Deepika Padukone, whose upcoming film Pathaan dropped its much-awaited trailer on Tuesday, was seen at the airport during the wee hours of Wednesday. As Deepika stepped out of her car, she was clicked by the photographers. DP asked the photographers if they had seen the trailer for Pathaan, “Trailer dekha ke nahi?”

Deepika stars alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Pathaan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

deepika padukone Deepika Padukone clicked at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) deepika padukone photos Deepika will next be seen in Pathaan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) pathaan, deepika padukone Pathaan releases on January 25. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Pathaan marks Deepika Padukone’s return to the theatres after 2021’s 83, where she starred alongside husband Ranveer Singh. In 2022, DP was seen in a cameo in Brahmastra and Cirkus. Her film Gehraiyaan released on Prime Video.

After Pathaan, Deepika has a huge line-up of films to look forward to. She will be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Project K, with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The first look of the film was released on Padukone’s birthday recently.

She will then be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. The film is scheduled to release in January 2024. Deepika is also working on a Hollywood romcom, that she is co-producing under her home banner. In 2022, Deepika had also shared that the filming of her previously announced film, based on the character of Draupadi, will commence this year.

Deepika Padukone recently landed in controversy after the song Besharam Rang from Pathaan was released online. Many political figures objected to the colour of Padukone’s clothes and called it objectionable. Padukone has stayed mum on the subject.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 13:12 IST
