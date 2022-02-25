Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Aryan-Suhana attend bash for Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar. See pics

February 25, 2022 12:52:21 pm
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married in an intimate ceremony in Khandala on February 19 but the newlyweds are celebrating their union with their friends and colleagues with full gusto. On Thursday, producer Ritesh Sidhwani, who is the co-founder of Excel Entertainment, threw a party in the honour of the newlywed couple. The party was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood including Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter and many others. While Shah Rukh Khan was not clicked at the party, his wife Gauri Khan and children Aryan and Suhana were clicked entering the party.
Check out all the photos from Ritesh Sidhwani’s bash for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar:
Shibani and Farhan have been sharing various photos from the pre-wedding and wedding celebrations on Instagram. Their friends and family members have also dropped various photos from the intimate celebration that was attended by a select few.
Earlier this week, Shibani and Farhan made their first public appearance as a married couple.
