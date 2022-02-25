scorecardresearch
February 25, 2022
Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Aryan-Suhana attend bash for Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar. See pics

Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan attended Ritesh Sidhwani's party for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.

New Delhi
February 25, 2022 12:52:21 pm
farhan shibani photosAryan Khan, Deepika Padukone and many other clicked at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's celebration. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married in an intimate ceremony in Khandala on February 19 but the newlyweds are celebrating their union with their friends and colleagues with full gusto. On Thursday, producer Ritesh Sidhwani, who is the co-founder of Excel Entertainment, threw a party in the honour of the newlywed couple. The party was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood including Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter and many others. While Shah Rukh Khan was not clicked at the party, his wife Gauri Khan and children Aryan and Suhana were clicked entering the party.

Check out all the photos from Ritesh Sidhwani’s bash for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar:

farhan shibani Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar at the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) deepika padukone Deepika Padukone posed for the photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Also Read |Hrithik Roshan dances to ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ at Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding, Javed Akhtar waltzes with daughter-in-law
aamir khan Aamir Khan was clicked arriving with his daughter Ira Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) kareena kapoor Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor posed for the photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) gauri khan Gauri Khan clicked at the bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) aryan khan Aryan Khan spotted at Ritesh Sidhwani’s bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) suhana khan Suhana Khan clicked arriving at the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) arjun kapoor Arjun Kapoor posed solo for the cameras. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) rhea chakraborty Rhea Chakraborty struck a pose for the cameras. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) soha ali khan Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu marked their attendance. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) ritesh genelia Genelia Deshmukh and Ritesh Deshmukh at the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) ishaan khatter Ishaan Khatter clicked at the Ritesh Sidhwani bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) ananya panday Ananya Panday was also clicked by the photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) siddhant chaturvedi Siddhant Chaturvedi clicked at the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) tara sutaria Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria posed together. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) anusha dandekar Anusha Dandekar is the sister of the bride. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) arjun rampal Arjun Rampal posed with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) javed akhtar Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar at the bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) vidya balan Vidya Balan and husband Siddharth Roy Kapur. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) zoya akhtar Zoya Akhtar clicked at the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) mrunal thakur Mrunal Thakur photographed at the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shibani and Farhan have been sharing various photos from the pre-wedding and wedding celebrations on Instagram. Their friends and family members have also dropped various photos from the intimate celebration that was attended by a select few.

Earlier this week, Shibani and Farhan made their first public appearance as a married couple.

