Deepika Padukone arrives in France for Cannes Film Festival 2022, shares fun glimpse of her first day. Watch video

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has reached Cannes to be a part of its prestigious film festival as one of the jury members.

On Monday evening, Deepika shared a video on her Instagram handle. The clip features a casually dressed Deepika at the airport. She mentions her 11-hour flight, and we soon get a peek at Cannes, dipped in sunlight.

Towards the end of the reel, Deepika is seen deciding what she should do next — eat or sleep. The actor opts for eating, saying, “Eating is always a good plan.” The video ends with an inscription that says, “From Cannes, with love.”

Deepika Padukone will be a part of the competition jury at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The jury comprises five men and four women, who will pick the winner of this year’s Palme d’Or. Deepika has been a Cannes regular since 2017.

On the film front, Deepika has her plate full with a variety of projects, including Nag Ashwin’s Project K, The Intern’s Hindi remake with Amitabh Bachchan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.