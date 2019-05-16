Deepika Padukone arrives for Cannes Film Festival

Deepika Padukone has landed at the French Riviera for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The actor will walk the red carpet as a part of an international beauty brand. Deepika posted a video of her arrival on Instagram.

Advertising

In the video, Deepika talks about her red carpet appearance. She posted the video with the caption, “Here we go… #Cannes2019”

She had earlier posted a picture of her boarding pass with the caption, “& then this…had to be done!Here we Go…🚲…Ooops….”

Deepika Padukone has been a regular at the Cannes Film Festival for a few years now. The actor has been lauded for her red carpet appearances.

Advertising

Deepika was recently photographed at the Met Gala where she walked the red carpet in a Zac Posen outfit. In a behind the scenes video, Deepika said that her husband Ranveer Singh is perfect for Met Gala as his fashion sense is perfect for the Met’s theme.

Deepika was also photographed with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Met Gala 2019 after party.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently working on Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. The Padmaavat actor is co-producing the film where she plays an acid attack survivor. Chhapaak releases on January 10, 2020.