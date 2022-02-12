Fan spots Deepika Padukone and her sister Anisha Padukone’s childhood portrait in Gehraiyaan. See here

Deepika Padukone’s latest release, Gehraiyaan, debuted on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. And while most viewers are talking about the film’s intense moments and the performances of its cast, one fan on Friday spotted Deepika Padukone and her sister Anisha Padukone’s childhood picture in one of the frames. In the film, directed by Shakun Batra, Deepika plays Anisha.

“Love that #Gehraiyaan put a portrait of Anisha and Deepika Padukone among the family portraits!” the fan’s tweet read. Ever since the film released, Twitter has been full of praise for Deepika. People from across the country have been sharing their appreciation for her performance. “I didn’t expect that I’ll enjoy watching #Gehraiyaan so much! I love the fact how Bollywood is having more grey protagonists. Deepika Padukone is such a star! Stole the show completely,” a fan wrote.

Love that #Gehraiyaan put a portrait of Anisha and Deepika Padukone among the family portraits! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SanvyoXpdY — pari (@apparitionnow) February 10, 2022

“#DeepikaPadukone is hands down one of the finest actresses we have and she should be hyped and praised as much as we can. Each and every emotion was depicted so beautifully. Gosh. I love you,” another fan wrote in praise of Deepika.

“This is probably the most complex character I have ever played, which makes this role different and extremely challenging than whatever I have done,” Deepika expressed to indianexpress.com. The actor, who recently completed 15 years in Bollywood, said Gehraiyaan is an attempt to instill empathy in the audience towards all types of people.

“The process of this film has made me realise there’s no white, black or grey. It’s actually human. We categorise characters because we just don’t know characters like this enough in cinema. It’s very easy to say this one is flawed, this one is a villain or a hero. We have tried to humanise this character and understand the reason behind her choices. Hopefully we have been able to achieve that,” Deepika told PTI.

Post Gehraiyaan, Deepika is looking forward to Pathan, Project K and Fighter.