Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrate three years of Padmaavat

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s magnum opus Padmaavat on Monday completed three years since its theatrical release in 2018. On the occasion, Deepika and Ranveer posted videos, featuring behind-the-scenes moments from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, on their respective social media handles.

Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Deepika wrote, “Some memories & experiences are difficult to articulate but live in your heart forever. Padmaavat was one such experience. Thank you Sanjay Leela Bhansali for entrusting me with this movie & character of a lifetime.”

In the video, Deepika Padukone thanks the crew for making Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s dream come true.

“After Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani, we all thought what could be bigger and how but we have done it. I never thought that one day, I would feature in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film as a heroine. Not one but three. It is a huge achievement. I swear I never thought I would ever get to do this,” she said in the video.

With Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh unleashed a new side of himself. In the film, the actor played the antagonist Allauddin Khilji.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Ranveer said playing the character was “an unforgettable journey.”

“My tryst with the dark side. An unforgettable experience. Thank you Sanjay Sir for making me a part of this spectacular vision,” the 35-year-old wrote along with the video.

Aditi Rao Hydari also revisited her character of Mehrunissa from Padmaavat.