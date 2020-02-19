Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh bring alive iconic couple Kapil Dev and Romi Dev in 83

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev and Romi Dev in 83. (Photo: Ramesh Bala/Twitter) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev and Romi Dev in 83. (Photo: Ramesh Bala/Twitter)

The first look of Deepika Padukone from Kabir Khan directorial 83 is out. The actor plays former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev. And, if the photo is anything to go by, Deepika has nailed the look.

In the photo, shared by film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Deepika as Romi Dev and Ranveer as Kapil Dev stand beside each other smiling. “Here is the FL of @deepikapadukone as #RomiDev – Legendary Cricketer #KapilDev ‘s wife in #83TheMovie @RanveerOfficial as #KapilDev. They authentically resemble the iconic couple,” wrote Bala along with the photo.

Ranveer Singh had earlier expressed his happiness about Deepika Padukone being a part of 83. He credited Kabir Khan for the ‘genius casting’. “Who better to play My Wifey than My Wifey?! @deepikapadukone plays Romi Dev in @83thefilm !!! Genius casting courtesy @kabirkhankk #83squad,” he wrote on Instagram.

Cricketer Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (Express archive photo) Cricketer Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (Express archive photo)

This will be Deepika and Ranveer’s first on-screen appearance after getting married in 2018.

83 traces India’s first-ever cricket world cup victory in 1983. It is touted to be one of the biggest sports movies of all times with an impressive ensemble cast. While Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev, 83 also has Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal and Pankaj Tripathi as PR. Man Singh.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on April 10.

