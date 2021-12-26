scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 26, 2021
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attend mini-Christmas bash with their families, see photos

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated Christmas with their families on Saturday.

December 26, 2021 12:10:11 pm
Ranveer SinghRanveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated Christmas with their families (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated Christmas with their families on Saturday. The couple, who is basking in the success of their film 83, was spotted arriving for the family gathering in Bandra. Deepika was photographed with her parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone, while Ranveer’s mother Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani were also spotted. Ranveer arrived later.

Also Read |Deepika Padukone says 83 is not a film ‘but an emotion and an experience’
Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh arrives for Christmas dinner with Deepika Padukone and family (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone with her father, Prakash Padukone. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh’s mother and sister, Anju and Ritika Bhavnani (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh with Prakash Padukone (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone after the dinner (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

After dinner, Ranveer and Deepika stepped out with each other, and were spotted getting into their car.

83 released on December 24 and has been lauded by critics as well as the audience. The Kabir Khan film revolves around India’s historic 1983 Cricket World Cup win and also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, among others. Ranveer plays former captain Kapil Dev and Deepika plays Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia in the film.

On Saturday, Deepika revealed why she chose to produce the film. She penned a note for her mother and said her “little contribution” is to acknowledge every homemaker who prioritises her family’s dream and passion before her own. “My dearest Amma, I did this film ONLY & ONLY for you! I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again,” Deepika wrote, adding, “We walk away with all the credit and glory but the sacrifice of a spouse and his or her family always goes unnoticed! My little contribution to #83thefilm is to recognise and acknowledge every homemaker who puts the dreams of her spouse, her children and her family ahead of her own.”

