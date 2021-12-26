Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attend mini-Christmas bash with their families, see photos

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated Christmas with their families on Saturday. The couple, who is basking in the success of their film 83, was spotted arriving for the family gathering in Bandra. Deepika was photographed with her parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone, while Ranveer’s mother Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani were also spotted. Ranveer arrived later.

After dinner, Ranveer and Deepika stepped out with each other, and were spotted getting into their car.

83 released on December 24 and has been lauded by critics as well as the audience. The Kabir Khan film revolves around India’s historic 1983 Cricket World Cup win and also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, among others. Ranveer plays former captain Kapil Dev and Deepika plays Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia in the film.

On Saturday, Deepika revealed why she chose to produce the film. She penned a note for her mother and said her “little contribution” is to acknowledge every homemaker who prioritises her family’s dream and passion before her own. “My dearest Amma, I did this film ONLY & ONLY for you! I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again,” Deepika wrote, adding, “We walk away with all the credit and glory but the sacrifice of a spouse and his or her family always goes unnoticed! My little contribution to #83thefilm is to recognise and acknowledge every homemaker who puts the dreams of her spouse, her children and her family ahead of her own.”