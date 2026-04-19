Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that they are expecting their second child.

By: Entertainment Desk
1 min readUpdated: Apr 19, 2026 11:01 AM IST
Deepika Padukone pregnantDeepika Padukone announces her second pregnancy.
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Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that they are expecting their second child.

Deepika and Ranveer shared a photo of their daughter Dua Padukone Singh holding a pregnancy test stick with a positive result.

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