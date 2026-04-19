Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that they are expecting their second child.

Deepika and Ranveer shared a photo of their daughter Dua Padukone Singh holding a pregnancy test stick with a positive result.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

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