Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy

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Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that they are expecting their second child.
Deepika and Ranveer shared a photo of their daughter Dua Padukone Singh holding a pregnancy test stick with a positive result.
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