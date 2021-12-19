scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 19, 2021
Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey, Siddhant look intense in black-and-white stills from Shakun Batra’s next

Deepika Padukone shared a glimpse from Shakun Batra’s yet untitled film and wrote that a big announcement is in store. The film also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 19, 2021 8:20:47 pm
Deepika Padukone Shakun Batra filmTalking about Shakun Batra's untitled next, Deepika Padukone says she "cannot wait to share our labour of love" with the audience. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi shared behind-the scenes stills from their upcoming film, directed by Shakun Batra, on Sunday. The film, a relationship drama, is yet to be titled.

Sharing the monochrome images, Deepika wrote, “Yes…It has been a bit of a wait. But as the saying goes…Sometimes, the longer you wait for something, the more you appreciate it when it finally arrives! Hopefully, the same holds true here. I took the opportunity to be a part of something that I believe was truly magical. And with love in my heart and utmost gratitude, I cannot wait to share our labour of love with all of you.” She also teased that an announcement regarding the film will be made on Monday.

Ananya said that “the experience of this film, the people, all the feelings, every moment – has been nothing short of magic”. Siddhant, meanwhile, shared a poem, “Beh ke door kanhi kinare pe miley, Bikharey sipiyon se hum dono… Na usne kuch kaha, Na maine kuch kaha, Bas baithe rahe, Aankhon mein moti bhare – hum dono.”

ALSO READ |Deepika Padukone was ‘choking up’ when she saw 83, reveals director Kabir Khan

 

Earlier in an interview, Deepika had called the film ‘quite challenging’. “The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms,” she had said.

The actor will soon be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83 opposite husband Ranveer Singh. She also has with Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, a Mahabharata adaptation which will be told from Draupadi’s perspective, Project-K with Prabhas and The Intern’s Hindi remake that she is also producing.

