Deepika Padukone on Gehraiyaan co-stars: ‘Ananya Panday younger than my sister, have seen Siddhant Chaturvedi bloom and blossom’

Actor Deepika Padukone is in awe of Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra. During the trailer launch of the relationship drama, Deepika shared how the shooting of the film got her some really great friends in her director and co-stars, Ananya Panday, Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.

“He is not my director, we have become friends, and we have promised each other that we are always going to be honest with each other and maybe that’s the reason we could make Gehraiyaan the way it is,” Deepika told the media while talking about Shakun.

She added that Shakun came to London to narrate the script of Gehraiyaan when she was shooting for her production 83. She didn’t call him back after reading the script which made the filmmaker wonder what went wrong. However, she later told Karan Johar, the film’s producer, how she was “overwhelmed” after reading the script.

The entire team of Gehraiyaan has ‘given a lot to the film’ and ‘along the way have made such great friends’. Deepika shared, “Ananya, Siddhanth and Dhairya, we truly had the best time one can have on a film set. Dhairya is like a big brother to me. I know I can call him anytime and I know he will be there for me. Ananya is younger than my younger sister and I love her. Siddhant, I have seen his work closely in Gully Boy and now working together was great. We have seen each other bloom and blossom while working on this film. We all have really grown in the last two years, and that’s my takeaway from Gehraiyaan.”

In the film, Deepika plays the role of Alisha, who is in a relationship with Dhairya’s character Karan. Ananya is her cousin Tia, who is engaged to Siddhant’s character Zain. But the story takes a turn when Alisha and Zain fall for each other. The trailer of Gehraiyaan, which released on Thursday, promises to offer an intense relationship drama, which is “more about finding yourself” for its director Shakun Batra.

Deepika Padukone also said Shakun is the best when it comes to showcasing relationships without any judgements. “He watches different kinds of people and different kinds of relationship without the lens of judgement. Whether it is the film or the character, we haven’t seen anything like this. So, this is my first of its kind, one has to really dig deep and understand what the director is trying to excavate from you,” remarked Deepika.

After working with Shakun, Deepika has ticked off one more name from her list of directors she wants to work with. She said, “Shakun, like most actors, has always been on my bucket list. Ranveer Singh always thought Shakun and I’d make a great film, and here we are. Deep down inside, I knew we would make a film together. I didn’t even feel the need to pursue him. I knew that it would just happen one day.”

Gehraiyaan, also starring Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor, will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.