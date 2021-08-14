Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday share BTS photos from Shakun Batra’s film: ‘Unforgettable journey’

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi have wrapped up the shoot of their upcoming Shakun Batra directorial. On Friday, the actors gave a glimpse of the moments they spent with each other on the sets of the untitled film. Deepika captioned her time on the sets as “love, friendship and memories for a lifetime” while Ananya expressed how she felt comfortable in her own skin and grew as a person and as an actor while working on the film. She wrote a huge note on Instagram in which she called the film an “unforgettable journey.”

“Blurry moments but my feelings for u all are crystal clear. the best best best experience EVER with a crew that felt more like family. A film made with so much happiness, so many jokes and just pure love – a set where I felt most comfortable in my own skin and felt truly accepted and liberated to explore,” she wrote alongside a couple of photos that show her sharing candid moments with Deepika and Siddhant.

Ananya Panday with Siddhant Chaturvedi. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram) Ananya Panday with Siddhant Chaturvedi. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

She continued, “I really feel like I’ve come out of this movie a changed person (and actor) because of what I’ve learned from each and every person on set. Human emotions and their complexities, empathy, filmmaking and the craft – grateful beyond measure for all the lessons and the opportunity to be in a film like this with MY people. Every moment that was felt was felt together. An unforgettable journey with the best co passengers ever.” As soon as Ananya dropped the post, many of her friends and fans commented how they cannot wait to see the film. Later, Deepika also replied to Ananya’s post and wrote, “I love you baby girl and I am going to miss us terribly.”

The Gully Boy actor shared a comment on Deepika’s post as he wrote, “Aasoon ke saath waali halki si muskaan. ❤️ #Foreverness.”

Earlier, Shakun Batra opened up on the theme of the film. He told PTI that it is “a relationship drama where the characters find themselves stuck in a morally ambiguous zone.” The film was scheduled for February release this year but due to the coronavirus pandemic led lockdown, the shoot and release were postponed.