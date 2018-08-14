Have you seen these photos of Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan?

Did you see Madhuri Dixit and Alia Bhatt’s latest social media posts? Did you see Madhuri Dixit and Alia Bhatt’s latest social media posts?

Salman Khan, who is busy shooting for Bharat in Malta, has been sharing photos and videos, much to the delight of fans. Vicky Kaushal, who has just come back from Melbourne after attending IFFM 2018, also shared a photo from the promotions of Manmarziyaan, also starring Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan. Scroll to see photos shared by Bollywood stars on social media today.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "ET coming home…."

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in her latest Instagram photo.

Vicky Kaushal has started promoting his upcoming film Manmarziyaan.

Salman Khan posted this photo on Instagram and captioned the photo, "Acchi photo khichne ke liye bahut focus karna padta hai . Actually true for everything in life."

Madhuri Dixit paid tribute to Madhubala in a special episode of Dance Deewane. She shared the photo on Instagram and wrote, “Thank you @mickeycontractor for helping me carry this graceful avatar of Madhubala ji so well. You are a true magician! 😍 Big shoutout to @manishmalhotra05 for the gorgeous outfit 💕”

Sanjeeda Sheikh posted a cute Instagram photo of herself and Mouni Roy, wishing the latter luck for her Bollywood debut Gold.

Jacqueline Fernandez is spending time with her family in Positano, Italy.

Jacqueline Fernandez and family visited Ristorante Bruno in Positano, Italy.

