Have you seen these photos of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit?

See Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit’s photos shared on social media today. See Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit’s photos shared on social media today.

While Neetu Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit shared throwback photos, others like Amitabh Bachchan, Dia Mirza, Taapsee Pannu also posted photos on Instagram. Scroll to see photos.

Neetu Kapoor shared this throwback photo and wrote. “Topi is genetic I think runs in the family 😜😂😅.” Neetu Kapoor shared this throwback photo and wrote. “Topi is genetic I think runs in the family 😜😂😅.”

Madhuri Dixit too posted an old picture. “How wonderful it feels, to look back at such priceless moments of pure happiness! ❤ #ThrowbackThursday,” read the caption. Madhuri Dixit too posted an old picture. “How wonderful it feels, to look back at such priceless moments of pure happiness! ❤ #ThrowbackThursday,” read the caption.

Dharma Productions also shared this throwback photo of Brahmastra stars Dharma Productions also shared this throwback photo of Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from the film’s Bulgaria sets. The caption read, “Fighting the cold with warm smiles😁#Brahmāstra #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt ..”

“So it’s #throwbackthursday and this one deserves to be brought back . The maddest night , I think this was the legendary @ektaravikapoor annual parties which we don’t have anymore 😌#kishdeshmaihaimeradil @harshad_chopda @sushantsinghrajput and can clearly see Sushant won the toNgue thing or whatever we three were trying to do.🤪🤪😝#BalajiBoys #memories #vikasgupta #harshadchopda #sushantsinghrajput #tongueoutthursday #Madness #Party #boys #grateful,” wrote Vikas Gupta with this photo. “So it’s #throwbackthursday and this one deserves to be brought back . The maddest night , I think this was the legendary @ektaravikapoor annual parties which we don’t have anymore 😌#kishdeshmaihaimeradil @harshad_chopda @sushantsinghrajput and can clearly see Sushant won the toNgue thing or whatever we three were trying to do.🤪🤪😝#BalajiBoys #memories #vikasgupta #harshadchopda #sushantsinghrajput #tongueoutthursday #Madness #Party #boys #grateful,” wrote Vikas Gupta with this photo.

Taapsee Pannu shared this photo and wrote, “This conversation be like …. Me: main pehle paagal kum thi ki aapne Rumi bana diya ! AK: Tu Rumi hi hai ! Me: poori nahi hu. AK: Tu kabhi manegi nahi na! Isliye Tu poori ki poori Rumi hai ! #Manmarziyaan 📷: @khamkhaphotoartist.” Taapsee Pannu shared this photo and wrote, “This conversation be like …. Me: main pehle paagal kum thi ki aapne Rumi bana diya ! AK: Tu Rumi hi hai ! Me: poori nahi hu. AK: Tu kabhi manegi nahi na! Isliye Tu poori ki poori Rumi hai ! #Manmarziyaan 📷: @khamkhaphotoartist.”

Bipasha Basu shared this photo and the caption read, “Take me back to sunshine 🌞 … Maldives 🌴❤️ #loveyourself #bikinibody #lovelife #monkeylove.”

Sagarika Ghatge too shared this click on Instagram. Sagarika Ghatge too shared this click on Instagram.

Sharing this photo of himself and Sharing this photo of himself and Dharmendra Ranveer Singh wrote, “@aapkadharam #oneinamillion 😘.”

Ranveer Singh couldn’t resist commenting on the latest Instagram photo of Ranveer Singh couldn’t resist commenting on the latest Instagram photo of Deepika Padukone . He wrote, *melting*.

“.. the best place to be at midnight .. after finishing shoot for the day at KBC – a recording studio in front of a mike ..“मुट्ठी में कुछ सपने लेकर , भरकर जेबों में आशएं ..दिल में है अरमान यही , कुछ कर जाएँ , कुछ कर जाएँ …,” wrote Amitabh Bachchan with this recent click. “.. the best place to be at midnight .. after finishing shoot for the day at KBC – a recording studio in front of a mike ..“मुट्ठी में कुछ सपने लेकर , भरकर जेबों में आशएं ..दिल में है अरमान यही , कुछ कर जाएँ , कुछ कर जाएँ …,” wrote Amitabh Bachchan with this recent click.

Dia Mirza is glowing in this click. Dia Mirza is glowing in this click.

Sharing this photos, Maniesh Paul wrote, “Inn salaankhon ke saath kya hua you will get to know in the next episode of #indianidol… with the super strong @iamsunnydeol paaji…what a man!!! #mp #sunnydeol #superstrong #dhaikilokahaath #superfun.” Sharing this photos, Maniesh Paul wrote, “Inn salaankhon ke saath kya hua you will get to know in the next episode of #indianidol… with the super strong @iamsunnydeol paaji…what a man!!! #mp #sunnydeol #superstrong #dhaikilokahaath #superfun.”

Mini Mathur shared this click today on her Instagram account. “Just the laziest, funniest luncheon catch up with the original MTV squad leader @raageshwariworld and her other, most brilliant half – Sudhanshu !! Absolutely ‘smashing’ innit?,” she wrote in the caption. Mini Mathur shared this click today on her Instagram account. “Just the laziest, funniest luncheon catch up with the original MTV squad leader @raageshwariworld and her other, most brilliant half – Sudhanshu !! Absolutely ‘smashing’ innit?,” she wrote in the caption.

It is It is Asha Negi ’s birthday today and Rithvik Dhanjani ’s post for her is simply adorable. “Happy birthday to gods most beautiful creation, You make my world a more happier place to be in, by just being you. Happy birthday to the Center of my universe.✨ P.S. words shall never be enough!❤️,” wrote Rithvik with the click.

Hina Khan also shared this photo as she celebrated her mother’s birthday.

Gold actor Amit Sadh is all set for a new journey. “A new mission, a new character, a new journey, a new web series. When weeks of hard work, sweat, pain and joy can finally be shared with you. Presenting the inimitable Major Tango, the most challenging role so far for me, in Applause Entertainment’s #IndiaStrikes10Days. #TangoInMaking will soon hit the sets,” he wrote with the photo. Gold actor Amit Sadh is all set for a new journey. “A new mission, a new character, a new journey, a new web series. When weeks of hard work, sweat, pain and joy can finally be shared with you. Presenting the inimitable Major Tango, the most challenging role so far for me, in Applause Entertainment’s #IndiaStrikes10Days. #TangoInMaking will soon hit the sets,” he wrote with the photo.

Sunny Leone shared a make-up free photo.

