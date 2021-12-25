scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 25, 2021
Deepika Padukone acknowledges the ‘sacrifice of a spouse’ amid 83’s success: ‘It always goes unnoticed’

Deepika Padukone shared a video in which she spoke about the experience she had at the 83 premiere. Deepika, who also produced the film, attended the premiere with her father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 25, 2021 8:15:00 pm
deepika padukone on 83Deepika Padukone was one of the producers of 83. She also played Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev in the film. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Actor-producer Deepika Padukone is soaking in the success of 83, which is receiving rave reviews from the audience as well as the critics. On Saturday, Deepika opened up on why she chose to produce the film. She penned a note for her mother and said her “little contribution” is to acknowledge every homemaker who prioritises her family’s dream and passion before hers.

“My dearest Amma, I did this film ONLY & ONLY for you! I’ve said this before and i’ll say it again,” Deepika wrote, adding, “We walk away with all the credit and glory but the sacrifice of a spouse and his or her family always goes unnoticed! My little contribution to #83thefilm is to recognise and acknowledge every homemaker who puts the dreams of her spouse, her children and her family ahead of her own.”

She also hashtagged Mini Mathur, wife of 83 director Kabir Khan, and Romi Dev, wife of Kapil Dev.

Along with the caption, she shared a video where an emotional Deepika opened up about her experience of watching 83 with Ranveer, the epic 1983 cricket team and her family.

The video begins with a cute conversation between Deepika and Ranveer. “So handsome you are looking,” Deepika is heard telling Ranveer, who replies, “Yeah?” As the video proceeds, Deepika narrates her experience. “I was excited about my family meeting all of the cricketers because my father is sort of from the same generation. They have kind of known each other through their own journies,” the actor said.

She added, “Kapil sir had the opportunity to watch the movie before, and he was like, ‘I am not going to watch this without my boys.'” She shared he chose to watch the film with the team on December 22. “To see tears in their eyes, to hear things that we helped them relive all those glorious moments. I think that kind of validation is what we live for,” she concluded.

83 is receiving a heap of praises. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 4 and a half stars. “The one who takes us past all these niggles is Ranveer Singh, disappearing into his Kapil Dev. ‘Aukaat se zyada khelna padega’, he says, sounding remarkably like Kapil, and goes out and does it. The slightly protruding teeth, the discomfort with English (those self-deprecatory digs at himself are smile-inducing), the deliberate delivery, the never-say-die spirit, is all spot on. (We see the real-life Kapil cheerleading from the stands, and the house comes down). Batting, bowling, being ‘cap’, staying on top: his playing ka koi jawaab nahin,” she mentioned in her review.

  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
