Abhinav Bindra tells Deepika Padukone his mother predicted his Olympic gold medal win: ‘You’ll win gold in 4 years’

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone on Saturday shared a promo of a new project, Lecture Series 2021, where she is seen conversing with Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra about the impact of success and failure on one’s mental health. The series is an initiative of Live Love Laugh, Deepika’s foundation that works towards creating mental health awareness.

The 45-second clip posted on Live Love Laugh foundation Twitter handle shows Abhinav Bindra open up about his early days when according to him he was “uncoordinated, unauthentic and not competitive”. Bindra said the only thing that worked in his favour was relentless hard work. The shooter also said that success was all about learning to fail well, to which Deepika jokes he stole words from her mouth.

At this point, Deepika mentions that she has learnt more from failure than success. Narrating an anecdote from the time he won the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Abhinav Bindra said that the first thing he told his coach after his victory was he didn’t ever want to shoot again because it had “taken a lot out of him”.

In the video, Abhinav Bindra also said once he was despairing, his mother came to him and predicted he will win the gold in four years’ time. He said, “She comes up to me and I was grumpy and almost in tears and she comes up to me and says, ‘The most you could have won today was silver or bronze but you are gonna win a gold medal in 4 years time.’ I just shut up. Four years later it actually happened so never argue with a mother’s instinct.” While Deepika looks shocked at his mother’s beliefs, Bindra jokes, “Never argue with mother’s instinct.”

The episode will be out on October 10, to mark the World Mental Health Day. It’s not known yet if there will be more guests on the Lecture Series.