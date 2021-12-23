Deepika Padukone: 83 is not a film, but an emotion and an experience

Deepika Padukone is feeling ‘incredible’ as her latest production 83 has been receiving rave reviews after its premiere. The actor took to social media to share a video of herself expressing joy over the positive feedback for 83.

In the video, a person asks Deepika, “Yesterday was the premiere, how do you feel about it, lots of great reviews..” The actor responded, “I think it’s incredible and for me, 83 is not a film, it is an emotion and it is an experience. I don’t think you can define how you feel when you come out of this film.”

Deepika, who also essays the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi, shared how people who have watched Kabir Khan’s sports drama are feeling various emotions. She said, “They’re laughing with joy. They are crying. They are speechless. I don’t think anyone is able to articulate what they feel or what this movie makes you feel when you come out of the theatre.”

83, scheduled to hit theatres on December 24, chronicles the story of India’s win at the 1983 cricket world cup. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a 3.5-star rating. In her review, she wrote, “Kabir Khan’s ‘83 recreates that day with fidelity, and, yes, let it be said, in full Bollywood style, suffused with song, dance, drama, colour. Ranveer Singh disappears into his Kapil Dev even as each of Kapil’s Devils is given their own moment in this faithful recreation of India’s 1983 World Cup win.”

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqeeb Salim, Jatin Sarna, Ammy Virk, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, Neena Gupta and Boman Irani.