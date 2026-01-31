Amid Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour workday demand, Saurabh Shukla says actors ‘should not crib’ about working extra hours

Many actors have shared their two cents on the 8-hour shift debate after Deepika Padukone exited two high-profile projects over the issue. Now, veteran actor Saurabh Shukla has also weighed in, speaking about how the creative process of being an actor does not come with a standard work hours and how continuity matters more while shooting for a project than following a rigid time schedule.

Speaking to India Today, Saurabh shared that one should not crib if sometimes they have to work overtime to keep the creative glow going. “If you’re in a flow, I really think that, suddenly, if you’re going half an hour or one hour beyond your working hours, then you should not crib about it because, in bargaining, you’re getting much more. That continuity of thought and continuity of that flow.”