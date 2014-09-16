Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan motivated Shah Rukh to achieve his eight-pack abs

“Everyone knows that I am not a big eater. I like to be healthy and eat healthy. I am really shy on talking about this but precisely this body was needed for the film so I did that. Deepika and Farah always appreciated my effort,” said SRK. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan’s newly sculpted eight-pack abs for his upcoming film ‘Happy New Year’ has become the talk of the town and the superstar has credited his director Farah Khan and co-star Deepika Padukone for helping him achieve it.

“Everyone knows that I am not a big eater. I like to be healthy and eat healthy. I am really shy on talking about this but precisely this body was needed for the film so I did that. Deepika and Farah always appreciated my effort,” the 48-year-old actor told reporters during the music launch of ‘Happy New Year’ here.

Shah Rukh jokingly recalled how Farah had choreographed a song ‘Sada Tumne Aib Dekha’ in his 1994 movie ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’. ‘Happy New Year’, which will hit theatres on October 24, also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood and Vivaan Shah.

The film’s promotions, from the time of the release of its first look, is being done in a very grand scale. Some of the cast is also set to tour the US and Canada for promotional live performances.

When asked about the marketing strategy behind the film, SRK said, “We will be going to many cities and perform in front of people. We will make some extra effort and rehearse for our performances and present to our fans. Through the marketing of this film, we will entertain the audience.”

