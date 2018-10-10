After Vinta Nanda and Sandhya Mridul, Deepika Amin accuses Alok Nath of harassment

In her social media post, Deepika Amin says that Alok Nath’s drunken behaviour is an open secret.

Actor Deepika Amin on Wednesday came forward with her account of being harassed by Alok Nath. After Vinta Nanda and Sandhya Mridul, Deepika shared her story on her social media accounts.

On Twitter, Deepika shared, “Everyone in the industry knows that #AlokNath is an obnoxious drunkard who harasses women. Years ago on a telefilm outdoor shoot he tried to barge into my room. He slobbered over women, drunk and created a scene. The unit rallied around me and made sure I was safe. #metoo”

Deepika recently worked with Alok Nath once again on the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. She shared on Facebook, “Everyone in the industry knows that #AlokNath is an obnoxious drunkard who harasses women. Years ago on a telefilm outdoor shoot he tried to barge into my room. He slobbered over women, drunk and created a scene. The unit rallied around me and made sure I was safe. I was quite young but I still remember vividly how horrible he was.”

Her Facebook post further read, “But recently on the shoot of Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety he was quiet and subdued . Maybe he has changed? Maybe because the director Luv Ranjan made it clear he wouldn’t tolerate bad behaviour. But after reading Vinta Nanda’s heartbreaking account I felt I had to support her. BELIEVE WOMEN . They have everything to lose by speaking out. #IbelieveyouVintaNanda #metoo #Timesup”

In an interview with Firstpost, Deepika shared, “This is an open secret in the industry. When actors sit around and chat, I’ve heard male actors say that women on set were upset with Alok Nath because he would knock on their doors at night. I wish some of these male actors would come forward.”

