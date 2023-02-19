Deepak Tijori says Milind Soman quit Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar because he didn’t get breakfast: ‘He had shot 75 percent of the film’

Actor Deepak Tijori, who was part of films like Khiladi and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, opened up about how the film industry creates a specific “image” and places the actors in specific “brackets,” after which it is difficult to break and come out of the image. Deepak, who was initially rejected for the film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, also revealed the reason he replaced Milind Soman, who had already shot 75 percent of the film.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor said that from the year 2000 onwards, he was missing from films because in the film industry, people create certain brackets in which the actors get stuck

He gave the example of Arshad Warsi, who according to him is one of the biggest and greatest talents the industry has. “He is stuck because of the image. It’s hard to come out of the image people have already made about a particular actor.” The one actor who got out of the whole ‘image’ stereotype, according to Deepak, was Saif Ali Khan. He said that Saif was also stuck doing films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, but the day he got Dil Chahta Hai, he got lucky. “He was lucky he took the leap. But I suffered, Arshad is still suffering.”

Deepak also said that he had auditioned for Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, but was eventually rejected. The actor said that because of Aamir Khan, he got the role. “I think one of the most intelligent actors is Aamir. Because when he is sitting and casting, he is not doing favours. Very clear man.”

Milind, who had already shot 75 percent of the film, had some friction with the makers of the film and was hence replaced. Talking about why Milind was replaced, Deepak said, “Milind recently gave a statement that he was not getting breakfast, but I don’t know what had really happened.”

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar was released in 1992 and also starred Ayesha Jhulka in the lead role. The film was directed by Mansoor Khan.