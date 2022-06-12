scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Deepak Tijori on Maine Pyar Kiya: 'Salman and I were competing for the role of Prem'

Deepak Tijori opens up about auditioning for the role of Prem in Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya.

Updated: June 12, 2022 8:47:11 pm
deepak tijori on maine pyar kiyaDeepak Tijori revealed he auditioned for the role of Prem in Salman Khan's popular film Maine Pyar Kiya. (Photo: Deepak Tujori/Instagram)

Actor Deepak Tijori is remembered for his roles in Aashiqui (1990), Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992), Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994) among others. But did you know he had auditioned for Salman Khan’s popular film Maine Pyar Kiya?

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tijori revealed that he had auditioned for the role of Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya. The actor said he and Salman Khan were competing “neck to neck” for it. However, after watching the rushes of their audition, Sooraj Barjatya and his family decided to cast Salman.

“Yes. Salman Khan and I auditioned for it. I was competing. Sooraj Barjatya later told me that after watching the rushes, the Barjatya family decided to go ahead with Salman Khan. Salman and I were the only two people who were competing for the role of Prem, neck-to-neck. They had even told me that if they selected me, they’d like to change my name on the screen and discussed how they’d like to launch me,” he recalled.

While Deepak Tijori had a decent run as an actor, his directorial career did not take off. His directorial ventures Oops! (2003) and Tom Dick and Harry 2 (2008) were widely panned.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has had a great film journey since Maine Pyar Kiya. In his career spanning over three decades, Salman has delivered several hits and is now looking forward to his next movie titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. He will also be seen in Tiger 3.

