scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

Deepak Tijori says he didn’t want to work with Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, got film’s climax changed: ‘Got a lot of gaalis for that’

Deepak Tijori recalled working with Kundan Shah on Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, and spoke about why he was apprehensive about doing a film with Shah Rukh Khan as the lead.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepak Tijori in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa.
Listen to this article
Deepak Tijori says he didn’t want to work with Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, got film’s climax changed: ‘Got a lot of gaalis for that’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor Deepak Tijori recalled turning down director Kundan Shah’s offer to star in the film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, which was to have Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. In an interview, he also recalled asking for the climax of the film to be changed, and praised the filmmaker for being receptive to his suggestions.

“I was very sure I didn’t want to do the film,” he told Bollywood Hungama. “At that time, Shah Rukh, Kundan, Aziz Mirza, Saeed Mirza, they were all one clan. Like me and Rahul Bhatt, Vikram Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt were a clan. Like we have clans now. And when I found out that they were about to launch Shah Rukh as a hero, I thought, ‘Boss, idhar khatra hai’. I didn’t want to get involved at all.”

Also read |Deepak Tijori recalls Mahesh Bhatt telling him and Rahul Roy to decide among themselves who’ll play lead in Aashiqui

But, the actor said, he was a big fan of Kundan because of Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, and he wanted to work with him. “When I got a call from Kundan, I was like, ‘Oh my God, yes, tell me!’ But I didn’t give in because Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was Shah Rukh as a hero, and everybody was one group and all that, so I was a little scared.”

When Kundan insisted that he read the script, Deepak ghosted him for some time before agreeing. “He chased me,” Deepak recalled. About the film’s climax, in which his character ‘gets the girl’, Deepak said that it was a revision that he’d suggested. And they got a lot of ‘gaalis’ because of it. “I said, ‘I’m not saying you correct it, I’m not still saying yes I’m doing the film, but…'” Deepak recalled, praising the director for taking his feedback.

Also Read
Sidharth Malhotra
Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani clicked at Mumbai airport, f...
nick jonas malti marie
Nick Jonas got a cake for daughter Malti Marie on Valentine's Day but dro...
pathaan box office
Pathaan box office collection Day 26: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer gives tough ...
Priyanka Chopra goes out of her way to make fan fighting cancer feel comf...

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was one of Shah Rukh’s earliest films, released only two years after he made his film debut in 1992.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-02-2023 at 12:27 IST
Next Story

Bjorn Borg and Vijay Amritraj hold court, go down memory lane

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya and Agastya got 'painted in love' at the mehendi and haldi ceremony
When Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya and Agastya got ‘painted in love’ at the mehendi and haldi ceremony
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close