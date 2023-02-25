Deepak Tijori says he lost Maine Pyar Kiya to Salman Khan because of his ‘looks’: ‘It was totally justified’

Actor Deepak Tijori, who has appeared in 90s films such as Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Khiladi, Aashiqui, and many other hits, could have played Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya, but lost the part to Salman Khan. In a recent interview, Deepak revealed that he and Salman were the final two contenders for the role, and said that the choice that director Sooraj Barjatya made was “correct” for the film.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Deepak said that after he auditioned for the role of Prem, Sooraj called him and explained that while he was a competent actor, Salman’s looks had impressed the “women in the family.” And since it was a love story, they felt that Salman would be right for role. “He called me and told me that we saw both the auditions, we’ve loved both of you. (He explained) why we are going for Salman Khan is because the women of the family, they have adored Salman’s looks more than you, though they find as actors, both of you were competent. But because this is a love story, we need that romance. It was totally justified,” Deepak said.

Deepak shared that he “never had a problem that Salman got” the role over him. When asked if his career could’ve taken a different trajectory if he’d got the role, Deepak confessed, “Main nahi ban sakta tha (I couldn’t have),” and added that Salman was the “perfect choice.” Although he said that playing Mohnish Bahl’s part would have been “easy” and he could have done that well. Mohnish Bahl played Jeevan, the character who delivered the now-famous line, “Ek ladka aur ladki kabhi dost nahi ho sakte.”

Deepak said that he does not have any regrets about Maine Pyar Kiya, but deeply regrets losing out on Abbas-Mustan’s Baazigar. He claimed that he had come up with the idea of making the film after he watched A Kiss Before Dying and shared it with Abbas-Mustan, who ultimately cast Shah Rukh Khan. While they promised that they would “compensate” by doing some other film with him, it never happened.

Maine Pyar Kiya was the biggest hit of 1989 and launched the career of Salman Khan.