Deepak Dobriyal on the Good Luck Jerry ‘item number,’ and receiving love from Hrithik Roshan: ‘Iski itni waahiyat lyrics hai kyunki…’

Two decades of versatile work later, it has been established that actor Deepak Dobriyal can pretty much do anything. Give him a cameo, or a meatier and larger chunk of role; Dobriyal possesses the elegance, intelligence and empathy to transform into that role seamlessly, so that you never once doubt the integrity of the character he plays.

Last year, Deepak — who has been seen in multiple comic avatars previously — once again donned his comedy hat for the Janhvi Kapoor dramedy, Good Luck Jerry. He played a local chap, Rinku Khanna, in the Punjab-set movie. Rinku, despite being slightly shady, had this harmless and sincere side about him that endeared you to him, or maybe it was the sheer prowess of Deepak Dobriyal’s acting capabilities. Whatever the case might be, it is difficult to debate that Rinku was easily one of the most likable people from the Siddharth Sen movie.

After the film finished and the credits began to roll, Rinku and Janhvi’s character Jerry took to the screen again, this time to ‘vibe’ to a hilarious, ridiculous rap item number called Snake Bite. Yes, that’s the name of the song. The lyrics, penned by Dobriyal himself, are intentionally cringe and funny. The actor said even in the song which appeared after the film’s completion, he wanted his character Rinku to ‘stay true to himself.’ After all, to a credible artiste like Deepak, nothing is more important than displaying the character’s truth, even in the most bizarre sequence.

Speaking about the same, the actor told indianexpress.com, “Ye dream sequence tha, iski itni waahiyat lyrics hai. Kyunki wo character aisa hai, wo maanta hai ki wo koi rap star hai. Aur ladkiyaan saari pagal hai uske liye. Janhvi and I had done our parts, and I made up the song then and there. Usme bhi bohot enthu tha, and we did it without any proper lights or anything. Just shot it like that then and there. Jab gaaliyan padti hai aise gaano ko to mujhe badhi khushi hoti hai, kyunki ye likha hi maine iss purpose se tha ki log hasse (This was earlier supposed to be a dream sequence, but that did not pan out. Its lyrics are inane, and I wrote it like that to stay true to my character. Janhvi was also quite excited to shoot the song. To be honest, I really like it when songs like these get trolled because the intention was to tickle people).”

Deepak went on to add that Snake Bite is a ‘wannabe’ track, and the entire reason behind putting in this song was to make the womenfolk smile. The actor added that the film was shot during Covid, and released after that. And since everyone was down and out thanks to the pandemic, he just wanted to spread a little sunshine with his ‘Snake Bite.’ Mission accomplished, Deepak Dobriyal.

When asked about the one compliment he received for Good Luck Jerry that has stayed with him, the actor said Hrithik Roshan’s post about the film in which he also had nice things to say about his character really made his day: “Hrithik bhai se mila tha compliment, usse pata chalta hai kitne huge star hai wo. Mujhe laga mera launch hua hai, kyunki Hrithik ko sab jaante hai, toh I thought even I am doing something worthwhile (It came from Hrithik. His generosity showed that day what a big star he is. Everyone knows him, and him saying those words meant a lot. I felt like I was being launched).” Well, let’s hope we get to see the two actors match steps in a similarly ridiculous song soon. That would be a true treat.

You can watch Good Luck Jerry on Disney Plus Hotstar.