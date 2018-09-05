Deepa Mehta to adapt author Shyam Selvadurai’s Funny Boy

Deepa Mehta said her next feature would be an adaption of Shyam Selvadurai’s Funny Boy. Deepa Mehta said her next feature would be an adaption of Shyam Selvadurai’s Funny Boy.

Deepa Mehta has announced her next feature would be an adaptation of Canadian author Shyam Selvadurai’s Funny Boy. The coming-of-age story of two teenage boys has taken Deepa interest, who told indianexpress.com that the film, retaining the book’s title, will go on floors in January next year.

“I am doing a film called Funny Boy, which I am very excited about. We will start shooting in January in Sri Lanka. That’s based on a book. It’s a beautiful book. It’s a coming-of-age story of two 17-year-old boys. The background is Sinhalese and Tamil.

“It’s about how we really do not accept the ‘other’. That’s relevant especially in today’s times (considering) what’s happening the world over,” Deepa said.

Funny Boy, first published in 1994. Set in Sri Lanka, the award-winning novel is in the form of six poignant stories about a boy belonging to a wealthy Tamil family. It traces his journey towards coming to age, and how he explores his sexual identity between 7 and 14. In the midst of all this, he even encounters the Sinhala-Tamil tensions leading up to the 1983 riots.

Funny Boy takes Deepa’s love for book adaptation ahead. She has taken to screen several books like Salman Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children and Cracking India (on which Deepa’s film Earth starring Aamir Khan was based).

The interaction with the acclaimed filmmaker was on the sidelines of the announcement of the books that made it to the long list of inaugural JCB Prize for literature, whose jury Deepa is chairing.

When asked to comment on the reports of a possibility of a Netflix original by her, featuring actor Huma Qureshi, the filmmaker said, “I cannot talk about it, sorry.”

