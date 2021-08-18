Pratik Gandhi’s film with Hansal Mehta is titled Dedh Bigha Zameen, see first poster

Actor Pratik Gandhi’s upcoming family drama, which also features Khushali Kumar, has been titled Dedh Bigha Zameen. The makers announced the title of the film and shared the first poster as well. Backed by Hansal Mehta, Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh, the film has gone on floors and has begun production in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

Dedh Bigha Zameen also marks Pratik Gandhi‘s second collaboration with Hansal Mehta after their hit web series Scam 1992.

See the first poster of Pratik Gandhi starrer Dedh Bigha Zameen:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pratik Gandhi (@pratikgandhiofficial)

Hansal Mehta shared a photo on his social media handles with the captions, “Some of my favourite people are on a mission! Presenting the first look poster of #DedhBighaZameen. Shoot commences today in Jhansi.🎬.”

Also read | Pratik Gandhi collaborates with Hansal Mehta again after Scam 1992, to work on a family drama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaailesh R Singh (@shaaileshrsingh)

The film is touted to be a family drama that will showcase the struggle of a common man’s fight for his rights. Set in a small town of Uttar Pradesh, Dedh Bigha Zameen is written and directed by Pulkit who earlier directed Bose: Dead or Alive.

The daughter of late Gulshan Kumar, Khushali Kumar, plays the female lead in the film. She recently finished shooting for her debut film, a psychological thriller, with R Madhavan and Aparshakti Khurana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khushalii Kumar (@khushalikumar)

Dedh Bigha Zameen is scheduled to release early next year.