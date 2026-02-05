‘Decided to marry Priyanka Chopra right away’: Nick Jonas recalls meeting her mom same night, calls ‘it kind of perfect’

Nick Jonas recalled how he was first introduced to Priyanka Chopra through a billboard and how that moment eventually led to them meeting, dating, and getting married.

By: Entertainment Desk
5 min readChennaiFeb 5, 2026 02:02 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Golden Globes 2026.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been married for seven years. In a recent interaction, the pop star recalled how he was first introduced to the Bollywood actor through a billboard and how that moment eventually led to them meeting, dating, and getting married. He also spoke about each other’s annoying habits and shared how Priyanka loves it and laughs when he is being desi.

Priyanka was 45 minutes late on her first meeting with Nick

Speaking on the Jay Shetty Podcast about seeing Priyanka for the first time, Nick said, “I was first introduced to Priyanka by seeing her billboard of her show Quantico. I was like wow, she is stunning. That’s what I thought.”

Nick shared how Priyanka was 45 minutes late when they first set up a meeting. “I was doing this movie with this guy who had just worked with Priyanka and he said that she and I would hit it off, but he never connected us. After few months of waiting, we connected. So, after a few months of waiting, I got impatient and went on Twitter and saw that she followed me, so I sent her a DM.”

Nick revealed that he and Priyanka spoke over text messages for a year before they met each other. “We message each other for a year before we kind of ever met in person. We finally met up for a drink in New York. I almost left because she was 45 minutes late, which I know now is a thing.”

Nick knew he would marry Priyanka on the first date

Nick also met Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, during his first meeting with the actor. “Thankfully, I stayed and she sat down, and we had a great conversation, and we went back to her place to have another drink. When we arrived at her house, I met her mother who was watching Law and Order. So I met her mother on the first night, which is perfect,” he said.

Nick asked Priyanka for a proper date, and on their first official date, he had already decided to marry her. “A year after that, talking back-and-forth, I was like we need to really give this a proper go. When you are back in LA, let’s go on a date and that night when I saw her walk in, she was wearing blue jeans and white top, black leather jacket, and I was just like I’m going to marry this woman. I knew it right away,” he said.

He added, “I told her, I loved her right after second or third date. It was literally 2.5 months after that we were engaged and three months after that we were married.”

Story continues below this ad

Nick reveals details of their first kiss and wedding day

When asked about Priyanka’s first impression of him, Nick said, “She would say that I was trying to be more like an adult. She thinks that I was putting up an act, but this is who I am.” Nick revealed that their first kiss happened on the balcony of her hotel in Los Angeles.”

Talking about their wedding day, he said, “I was not nervous on the wedding day. I was nervous I was going to be sweating because it was hot, and I thought I would look crazy, I think when she walked down the stairs, I felt this overwhelming sense of peace like I was exactly where I was supposed to be.”

During the conversation, it was also revealed that Nick makes Priyanka laugh when he is being desi. Nick also talked about each other’s annoying habits. While Priyanka gets annoyed when Nick speaks to her and types a text at the same time, Nick gets annoyed when Priyanka calls him but talks to somebody else during their call.

Story continues below this ad

‘How I treat Priyanka will set an example for daughter Malti Marie’

When asked what makes him a good husband, Nick said, “It means being reliable, trustworthy, knowing that our daughter is watching, and one day will find somebody that will make her happy and the way in which I treat her mother is incredibly important to who she becomes. So it is my responsibility to do all I can to make Priyanka happy. , To feel safe and to make her life.”

Nick also spoke about keeping Malti away from the spotlight and said, “It should be her choice. I am grateful that my parents supported our dream when we became famous, she has not expressed that, and if she ever does, we will support her and give her all the context that we have from the 20+ years that we both have been doing what we are doing, but it should be her choice. The world is crazy too. It’s a weird world.”

