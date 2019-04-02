De De Pyaar De trailer launch LIVE UPDATES

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming release De De Pyaar De, also starring Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh and Jimmy Shergill in pivotal roles, will hit theaters on May 17. Before that, the makers released the trailer of the romantic comedy on the occasion of Ajay’s 50th birthday today. Helmed by Akiv Ali and jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film brings Ajay and Tabu together after four years. The two shared screen space in 2015 film Drishyam.

The first poster of De De Pyaar De generated a lot of buzz as it featured Ajay riding on two cars simultaneously. It reminded cinephiles of his debut film Phool Aur Kaante where he entered the frame on two bikes.

Ajay Devgn shared the poster with the warning, “Don’t try this at home! 😝#DeDePyaarDeFirstLook. In cinemas 17th May.” Also, after the release of the poster, ‘Split Like AJ’ challenge started trending on social media.