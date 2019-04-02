De De Pyaar De trailer launch LIVE UPDATES

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming release De De Pyaar De, also starring Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh and Jimmy Shergill in pivotal roles, will hit theaters on May 17. Before that, the makers released the trailer of the romantic comedy on the occasion of Ajay’s 50th birthday today. Helmed by Akiv Ali and jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film brings Ajay and Tabu together after four years. The two shared screen space in 2015 film Drishyam.
The first poster of De De Pyaar De generated a lot of buzz as it featured Ajay riding on two cars simultaneously. It reminded cinephiles of his debut film Phool Aur Kaante where he entered the frame on two bikes.
Ajay Devgn shared the poster with the warning, “Don’t try this at home! 😝#DeDePyaarDeFirstLook. In cinemas 17th May.” Also, after the release of the poster, ‘Split Like AJ’ challenge started trending on social media.
Ajay Devgn on the short shelf life of female actors
"I don't think it is true anymore. It used to be that way in the earlier generation. But now things have changed. See, we have Kajol, Tabu and so many of them," says Ajay Devgn.
Tabu on older women and young men concept in films
"I don't think it has not been attempted. We have done that. It has been attempted all over the world. The society's choices and ways reflect in the films. Films don't happen out of alienation," says Tabu.
Ajay Devgn on fitness
"I am not the fittest actor. I think all my contemporaries are fit. It was a conscious decision that I wanted to be fit always so that I can keep doing what I have always done, and do it better," says Ajay Devgn.
Ajay Devgn on turning 50 today
"Age is not about the number. It is about how you feel," says Ajay Devgn.
Rakul Preet on working with Ajay Devgn and Tabu
"I share great chemistry with Ajay Devgn and Tabu. It was amazing," says Rakul Preet.
Ajay Devgn on working with Tabu
"We have spoken so much about each other that there is nothing left to say. But it is always fun to work together," says Ajay Devgn.
Tabu on working with Ajay Devgn
"It was great. We laughed so much while shooting for this film. I have known him for fifty years. It is always fun working with Ajay," says Tabu.
Ajay Devgn on his famous split
"In other films, it was a physical split. In De De Pyaar De, it is an emotional split as there are two girls," says Ajay Devgn.
Watch the trailer of De De Pyaar De
'There is no plot in De De Pyaar De'
"There is no plot in this film. There is only masti," says De De Pyaar De director Akiv Ali.