De De Pyaar De trailer: Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet promise a massy rom-com

A middle-aged man in love with a girl almost half his age – upcoming film De De Pyaar De’s premise is nothing to write home about, but it is the perfect comic timing and the casting of actors Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh that makes this Akiv Ali directorial seem like an easy-breezy mass-entertainer.

Advertising

On the occasion of Ajay Devgn’s 50th birthday, the makers of De De Pyaar De launched its much-awaited trailer, which is high on catchy lines and witty situations.

Watch | De De Pyaar De Trailer

Ajay plays a wealthy middle-aged man in love with Rakul’s character who is 26. While love is in the air, trouble comes calling when Ajay has to introduce Rakul to his family.

While Tabu, as a nagging, ageing wife, has no qualms about being “old age”, Rakul is seen trying to prove why things need to be updated to new versions and features in life.

Advertising

Also read: De De Pyaar De trailer launch LIVE UPDATES

While the film looks like a roller-coaster entertainer, its smartly woven dialogues and Tabu’s performance stand apart. Tabu, who was last seen with Ajay Devgn in Golmaal Again, won immense accolades for her performance in Andhadhun last year. De De Pyaar De is, however, a perfect departure from everything she has played recently.

The film also stars Javed Jaffrey and Jimmy Shergill in pivotal roles, apart from actor Alok Nath, who makes his first onscreen appearance after facing serious #MeToo allegations last year.

De De Pyaar De has been jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is scheduled for a May 17 release.