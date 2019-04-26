De De Pyaar De song Hauli Hauli: An average recreation of Garry Sandhu’s chartbuster Yeah Baby

The latest song of Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De is out. The song titled “Hauli Hauli” has been sung by Neha Kakkar and Garry Sandhu and is recreated by music composer Tanishk Bagchi. The song picturised on Ajay, Rakul and Tabu is a rehashed version of Garry’s chartbuster “Yeah Baby”.

Advertising

“Hauli Hauli” is bound to grow on you, courtesy the hook line of the song that has been retained from the original number. Otherwise, the song is just like any other Bollywood upbeat number. With average lyrics and picturisation, it is neither bad nor is it anything out-of-the-box. You might enjoy listening to it than watching it as both Tabu and Rakul Preet seem a bit out of place as they take the dance floor.

This is the third song from the album of De De Pyaar De. Earlier the Arijit Singh and Amaal Malik’s composition “Tu Mila To Haina” and dance number “Vaddi Sharaban” were also released by the makers.

Watch Hauli Hauli song starring Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn

De De Pyaar De, a rom-com bankrolled by Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Ankur Garg, is scheduled for May 17 release. The trailer of the Akiv Ali directorial was released on Ajay Devgn’s 50th birthday. The movie is about a middle-aged man who falls in love with a girl half his age. The trouble comes in when he has to introduce her to his family including his ex-wife.

Apart from Ajay, Rakul and Tabu, the film also stars Javed Jaffrey, Alok Nath and Jimmy Shergill in pivotal roles.