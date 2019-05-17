De De Pyaar De movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Will the Ajay-Tabu magic work?

Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De has finally hit theaters. The romantic comedy has been helmed by Akiv Ali, who is primarily known for editing big-budget movies like Kites. De De Pyaar De also features Alok Nath in a pivotal role. This is the first time the actor would be seen on the big screen post the #MeToo controversy wherein he was accused of sexual harassment by television writer and director Vinta Nanda.

Speaking about Nath’s involvement in the movie, film star Ajay Devgn said in a statement, “This film was supposed to be an October 2018 release. The shoot of the film got over by last September. The portions with Mr Alok Nath were canned by August in Manali. The said portions were shot over 40 days across various sets and an outdoor location with a combination of over 10 actors. By the time the allegations came out (in October 2018) the actors in the film including me had already started work on other films. It would be near impossible to get all the dates and combinations of several actors in the film and attempt a re-shoot with some other actor replacing Mr Nath. It would also have been a huge monetary loss for the producers. Everyone is aware that filmmaking is a collaborative process. The decision to replace Mr Alok Nath could never have been mine alone.”