De De Pyaar De movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Will the Ajay-Tabu magic work?

Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De has finally hit theaters. The romantic comedy has been helmed by Akiv Ali, who is primarily known for editing big-budget movies like Kites. De De Pyaar De also features Alok Nath in a pivotal role. This is the first time the actor would be seen on the big screen post the #MeToo controversy wherein he was accused of sexual harassment by television writer and director Vinta Nanda.
Speaking about Nath’s involvement in the movie, film star Ajay Devgn said in a statement, “This film was supposed to be an October 2018 release. The shoot of the film got over by last September. The portions with Mr Alok Nath were canned by August in Manali. The said portions were shot over 40 days across various sets and an outdoor location with a combination of over 10 actors. By the time the allegations came out (in October 2018) the actors in the film including me had already started work on other films. It would be near impossible to get all the dates and combinations of several actors in the film and attempt a re-shoot with some other actor replacing Mr Nath. It would also have been a huge monetary loss for the producers. Everyone is aware that filmmaking is a collaborative process. The decision to replace Mr Alok Nath could never have been mine alone.”
De De Pyaar De quick review
Luv Ranjan production De De Pyaar De, directed by debutante Akiv Ali, is shamelessly replete with problematic and dated punch lines, which, according to Ranjan and Ali, are funny.
'De De Pyaar De entertains big time'
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on Twitter, "Entertains big time... Smart writing, plenty of laugh aloud moments, strong emotions, top notch acts [Ajay, Tabu, Rakul Preet]... Director Akiv Ali gives a refreshing twist to relationships. Watch it! #DDPD #DDPDReview"
'De De Pyaar De is fabulous fun'
Milap Zaveri tweeted, "#DeDePyaarDe is FABULOUS FUN! Humour, emotions, romance EVERYTHING is SUPERB! @Rakulpreet is MINDBLOWING! She will be the darling of the audience! @ajaydevgn sir is WOW! Tabu is BRILLIANT! Congrats @itsBhushanKumar @luv_ranjan @gargankur @AkivAli @TSeries SUPER HIT!"
'De De Pyaar De is such a fun watch'
"#DeDePyaarDe is such a fun watch. Congrats @ajaydevgn sir, Tabu maam @Rakulpreet and the entire team. #LuvRanjan sir @LuvFilms @TSeries," Ayushmann Khurrana said via Twitter.
'De De Pyaar De is so good'
Mukesh Chhabra wrote on Twitter, "#DeDePyaarDe is so good😊,Funny, smart writing,great performances,full entertainment, @Rakulpreet ji Kya baaat kya baat and @ajaydevgn ,Tabu ji @LuvFilms @itsBhushanKumar congratulations 🎉 in advance"
'De De Pyaar De is a fabulous entertainer'
Sonnalli Seygall shared on Twitter, "Fabulous entertainer! #DeDePyaarDe !! Go watch it guys 👯♀️ You have a winner once again @luv_ranjan @gargankur @LuvFilms @TSeries and congratulations @AkivAli u have hit a sixer with Ur debut! Super fun, emotional .. with some fab performances @ajaydevgn #Tabu 😍 @Rakulpreet"
'De De Pyaar De is such a wonderful experience'
Kiku Sharda tweeted, "#DeDePyaarDe is such a wonderful experience, fabulous writing n directed by dear brother from another mother @AkivAli ,,,, top notch performances @ajaydevgn #Tabu @jimmysheirgill @JavedJaffrey n what a delight @Rakulpreet is. This ones a winner. Congrats."
'De De Pyaar De is a mainstream entertainer that ticks all the right boxes'
Hansal Mehta posted on Twitter, "#DeDePyaarDe is more than a fun ride. Smart writing, some very mature moments, generous doses of comedy, very good performances by @ajaydevgn and @Rakulpreet and a stand out act by Tabu. This is a mainstream entertainer that ticks all the right boxes and creates a few new boxes."