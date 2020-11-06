DDLJ set to return to Maratha Mandir as Mumbai theatres reopen

DDLJ, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, is set to return to Mumbai's Maratha Mandir. (Express archive photo)

As cinema halls reopen in Mumbai after eight months, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) is set to return to iconic Maratha Mandir. The single-screen theatre had screened DDLJ every day for the past 25 years, until the coronavirus-induced lockdown forced the owner to pull down its shutters.

Written and directed by Aditya Chopra, DDLJ starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. The cult romantic film is the longest-running Hindi film of all time with a historic 1,274-week run at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir theatre.

“As cinemas have been permitted to reopen in Mumbai, Yash Raj Films is thrilled to bring the longest-running film in the history of Indian Cinema, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge back to the silver screen at Maratha Mandir, Mumbai. The film has just completed 25 years, and audiences can bank on the film to entertain them in these uncertain times by transporting them to the world of Raj & Simran,” Rohan Malhotra, Vice President Distribution, Yash Raj Films said.

Manoj Desai, the owner of Maratha Mandir, told indianexpress.com that it was for the first time in 25 years that DDLJ was not screened during the lockdown. He was also upset that they could not celebrate the film’s silver jubilee anniversary.

“We are in talks with YRF to see how we can celebrate the film’s silver jubilee anniversary. It is sad that we could not screen the film for so long. It is sad that we had to keep our shutters down for almost eight months,” Desai said.

Adding that the screening of DDLJ at Maratha Mandir will start from November 13, Manoj Desai further said, “DDLJ will be one of the first films to be screened at 11.30 am. The excitement will be like first day first show for all of us.”

Maratha Mandir in Mumbai screened DDLJ every day for 25 years until cinema halls shut due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Maratha Mandir screens DDLJ as their daily matinee show at 11.30 am, with balcony tickets costing Rs 25, Dress Circle at Rs 20, and stall tickets costing Rs 15.

Theatre manager Manoj Pandey shared with indianexpress.com that on holidays and weekends, the show would even go houseful. He said, “I have been working with Maratha Mandir for 15 years, and since the very first day I used to be surprised how people pour in to watch DDLJ even after so many years. We have college students coming in regularly; even families come on weekends. Now with colleges remaining shut, and since there is somewhat a restriction on movement because of the virus, we are not sure how many people will actually come to watch the film. But nonetheless, we are looking forward to reopening the cinema halls to film lovers.”

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in DDLJ.

Not only in Mumbai, DDLJ will also be re-released across the world to mark the film’s 25th anniversary. YRF has plans to release the film in Germany, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, USA, UK, Canada, Mauritius, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Switzerland, Estonia and Finland.

