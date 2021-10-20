DDLJ’s deleted scene reveals why Amrish Puri’s character was an angry man, was stuck in London. Watch

It was 26 years ago on this day that Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge released and changed the trajectory of romantic comedies in Hindi cinema. The Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer has since become the benchmark of love stories in Hindi films and while 26 years later, GenZ sees some problematic elements in the film, the 90s kids still like to believe that DDLJ’s nostalgia is enough to last it a lifetime.

On the film’s 26th anniversary, we found an interesting trivia about the film, which will make you ‘fall in love’ (pun intended) with the film just a little bit more. The main villain of Raj and Simran’s love story is Simran’s bauji Baldev, played Amrish Puri. The middle-aged man walks around with a frown on his face and dreams of being in Punjab as he walks to his workplace in London. But have you ever wondered why Baldev was living an unhappy life in London when he could have chosen to come back to Punjab?

The answer to this mystery is included in one of DDLJ’s deleted scenes available on YouTube. In the original introduction scene for Simran, her mother (played by Farida Jalal) shares that way before they came to London, Baldev had a jovial personality, which takes Simran (and the audience) by surprise. Lajjo shares that Baldev and his family came to London after he was promised a job by a man named Narendra.

But when they reached London, they found that the promised job was a lie, and to top it all, Narendra scammed them out of their savings and absconded to Africa. The family was left penniless in London, which essentially made Baldev a morose man.

So, now you know why, despite missing Punjab every single day, Baldev lived in London with tonnes of emotional baggage.

To mark the anniversary, the film’s lead actor Kajol took to her social media and shared a post thanking all her fans for the love they have showered on her over the years.

“Simran caught the train 26years back and we are still thanking everyone for all this love .. 🙏❤️#26YearsOfDDLJ,” shared Kajol in the caption.

DDLJ also starred Anupam Kher, Himani Shivpuri, Parmeet Sethi, Mandira Bedi, Satish Shah, Karan Johar, Anaita Shroff Adajania among others.