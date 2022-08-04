scorecardresearch
DDLJ musical faces flak for casting a white actor to play Shah Rukh Khan’s Raj, chef Vikas Khanna reacts: ‘let’s not make our kids feel less’

The Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer is being remade as a Broadway musical and fans have expressed disappointment as Aditya Chopra casts an American actor as Raj.

August 4, 2022 1:41:21 pm
SRK-Austin ColbyAmerican actor Austin Colby plays Rog in Come Fall in Love. (Photo: Austin Colby/ Instagram)

Ever since Yash Raj Films announced that filmmaker Aditya Chopra is all set to adapt Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge into a Broadway musical named Come Fall in Love, the film’s fans have been eagerly waiting for it.

Come Fall in Love has its own western twist, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raj is now Rog (Roger Mandel) and American actor Austin Colby will be stepping into the shoes of SRK. However, Kajol’s Simran will be played by an Indian-American actor Shoba Narayan.

Ausitn Colby had shared on Instagram about being cast as Rog for the musical and had shared how he wishes he can make Shah Rukh Khan proud with his work.

He had written, “A few months ago, I had never heard of the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) or known of it’s global impact. I am in awe of this beautiful love story, celebrating Bollywood film at it’s finest. And now, to have workshopped Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical under the original director, Aditya Chopra, and trusted with the role of Raj (now Rog) to bring Bollywood to Broadway as a reimagined, inclusive cultural experience will undoubtedly be the greatest honor of my career. I hope I make you proud, @iamsrk.”

 

The casting of Raj has not gone well with fans and the musical is facing quite some flack on several social media platforms for changing Raj’s ethnicity. Celebrity chef and filmmaker Vikas Khanna too has expressed his disappointment on Twitter.

Other fans too have called out “white washing” of the cast which is originally an all Indian cast in the 1995 superhit film.

Another Twitter user reacted to the casting for Come Fall In love by calling it “horrifying”.

The musical is scheduled to debut on Broadway in New York City for the 2022-2023 season.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is considered to be one of the most iconic modern-day romance and is still running at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir, a single screen cinema hall.

Vikas Khanna in an earlier interview with Filmfare had expressed his wish to be able to play Raj one day. He had shared that DDLJ is one of his most favourite films and, “I’d love to play the role of Raj from DDLJ. Having said that, I don’t think anyone can do it better than Shah Rukh Khan.”

