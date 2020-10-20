DDLJ at 25: Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj and Simran, says SRK

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, released on October 20, 1995, marked the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra. Produced by Yash Chopra, the film featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Mandira Bedi, Parmeet Sethi, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Satish Shah and Himani Shivpuri in significant parts. Shot in picturesque locations of India, London and Switzerland, the movie went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema. DDLJ is also one of the longest-running films as it screened for over 1200 weeks in Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai.
Talking about the success of DDLJ on the film’s 25th anniversary today, Shah Rukh Khan said in a statement, “I think DDLJ helped me cement my place and brought me fame in a way that I didn’t think it would. We were all living in the moment, trying to make the best film we could. There are so many reasons attributed to its success, but I don’t think any one specific thing can explain the phenomenon it has become. I think all the success is to be credited to the pure heart with which the film was made by Adi, Yashji, and the entire cast and crew—and my non-existent ‘good looks’.”
He added, “As for perception, I always felt that I can play more unconventional roles because of my looks, but DDLJ has belied that and I still struggle to make that one macho unconventional kick ass character which suits me, or so I thought, but its been a struggle to not be considered romantic and sweet for the last 25 years — a struggle, I guess, I am happy to lose.”
Shah Rukh Khan's Raj in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) redefined on-screen romance for generations, but as the blockbuster completes 25 years today, the superstar reveals he wasn't convinced about pulling off a charming character like Raj.
"Raj was unlike anything I had done. Before DDLJ, there was Darr, Baazigar, Anjaam—films in which I had portrayed negative characters. Also, I always felt that I wasn’t cut out to play any romantic type of character. So, when I was presented with the opportunity by Adi and Yash ji of essaying the role, I was excited to work with him but had no idea how to go about it and also if I would be able to do it well."
"Actually, I always felt Adi's love for me made him cast me. I found the character endearing and sweet in the right way - the over the topness is my contribution. It was one of those roles that I realised can do with me using a version of my real self so you might see some quirks, habits and mannerisms that were true to my off-screen persona, especially the sense of humour part," SRK said in a statement.
On the occasion of DDLJ's 25th anniversary, superstar Shah Rukh Khan told Marie Claire USA that the on screen romance betweem Raj and Simran was the result of the pure friendship he and co-star Kajol shared. "What worked for Raj and Simran on-screen was basically the pure friendship that Kajol and I shared off-screen. It was all so organic that there were moments in front of the camera that we didn’t feel like we were acting at all. We didn’t really plan scenes. We just let them flow, and if we didn’t like something, we could just blurt it out to each other without any formality," Shah Rukh shared.
