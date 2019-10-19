24 years of DDLJ: Kajol recreates her iconic pose

Aditya Chopra’s classic love story Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge completed 24 years of running on October 19. The film was released on October 19, 1995. To mark the day, Kajol shared a special social media post.

Kajol recreated her famous pose from DDLJ’s poster where she was seen reading a book while Shah Rukh Khan sat beside her with a guitar in his hand. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “Still got the specs & still reading in weird places even after 24 years. #24YearsOfDDLJ.”

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, fondly called DDLJ by fans, showcased the love story of Raj (SRK) and Simran (Kajol). It redefined romance for every 90s kid and became an instant hit. Apart from Shah Rukh and Kajol, the film was backed by an ensemble cast including actors like Anupam Kher, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Mandira Bedi and others.

It won several awards including 10 Filmfare Awards including Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director at the 1996 edition of the awards ceremony. Even after 24 years of its release, the film continues to run in Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai.

The music by Jatin Lalit made the film’s album the most remembered film album of the 90s. It included songs like “Na jaane mere”, “Tujhe dekha” and “Ruk ja” among others