Days after alleged hospitalization, a smiling Deepika Padukone gets clicked at the airport

Actor Deepika Padukone was clicked at the Mumbai airport as she left with her team for an undisclosed location. Deepika’s appearance comes days after reports of her hospitalisation surfaced. Neither Deepika nor the hospital commented on the speculation. The actor looked healthy and in a good mood as she smiled for the paparazzi waiting for her.

Dressed in boots, blue jeans and black T-shirt paired with a sleeveless top, the actor kept her mask on until she arrived at the airport’s security check point. She soon turned around to give a warm smile to the cameramen, who were clicking her.

Check out Deepika’s pictures at the airport –

Actor Deepika Padukone arrives at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The travel details of Deepika Padukone were not disclosed. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

This is actor Deepika Padukone's first public appearance after reported hospitalization. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film Gehraiyaan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Deepika Padukone smiles for the cameramen before entering the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

According to Pinkvilla, Deepika was recently rushed to Breach Candy Hospital, after she experienced uneasiness. She also underwent numerous tests and recovered quickly and was discharged. A few months back, the actor reportedly had an increased heart rate when she was shooting in Hyderabad for her upcoming film Project K. During that time, she was admitted in Kamineni Hospital for a health check up for half a day.

The actor will next be seen on the silver screen in Pathaan. The film, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, also stars John Abraham in a pivotal role and is directed by Siddharth Anand. Shah Rukh has been posting some jaw-dropping physical transformation photos, which he seems to have undergone for the film. He recently posted a shirtless picture, flaunting his abs. The post instantly went viral with fans from all around the world, taking notice of his hard work for the film.

Besides Pathaan, Deepika also has Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and then Project K, alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The latter is a Pan India project and will release in multiple languages. However, it is important to note, that Project K is only the working title of the film and an official title is yet to be announced.