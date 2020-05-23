David Warner is acing Bollywood dance steps on TikTok, dedicates latest video to Akshay Kumar

David Warner spent his Friday night dancing to “Bala” tunes. (Photo: David Warner/Instagram) David Warner spent his Friday night dancing to “Bala” tunes. (Photo: David Warner/Instagram)

After breaking the internet with his “Butta Bomma” moves, Australian cricketer David Warner is back with a new video on the song “Bala” from Housefull 4. Sporting a suit, the cricketer shared the TikTok video on Twitter and wrote, “Friday night challenge accepted. I may have you covered @akshaykumar”

David Warner has been keeping his fans entertained through TikTok. His videos on various Indian songs have been receiving quite a lot of attention. When a fan asked him to make a video on Sarileru Neekevvaru song “Mind Block,” starring Mahesh Babu, Warner replied, “Hey everyone, I can not do this dance till the song is available to use in Australia. Once it’s available I will try mine block”

Earlier, his video on “Butta Bomma” received love from his fans and also from the actor Allu Arjun, who originally stars in the song from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Warner has been playing for the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2014.

Allu Arjun took to Twitter and wrote, “One more bigg surprise. Thank you sooo much once again sir . Killed it.”

David Warner, along with his family, also took the Drop It trend on TikTok.

