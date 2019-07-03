Director David Dhawan and producer Vashu Bhagnani have collaborated on films like Coolie No 1, Hero No 1 and Biwi No 1. Their first collaboration Coolie No 1, featuring Govinda and Karishma Kapoor, released on June 30, 1995.

Celebrating the silver jubilee of their friendship, Vashu Bhagnani said in a statement, “Ever since I saw Aankhen, I wanted to work with David Dhawan. And when I happened to meet him, I signed him for a film without knowing what it would be. Initially, he thought of me as a kid and one day, called me out of the blue to ask if I had seen the Tamil film Chinna Mapillai, and that we should remake it. Whatever I have learnt about films over the years is because of Davidji.”

Vashu Bhagnani and David Dhawan will collaborate once again on the adaptation of Coolie No 1, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. The film is scheduled to release on May 1, 2020.

Talking about the Coolie No 1 adaptation, David Dhawan said, “After re-watching the original, I started working on the script. For six months, I wondered if I should make it or not. Finally, I decided to adapt it. It’s actually a new film, I have worked on it for almost a year with the original writer Rumi Jaffery on the screenplay and Farhad Samji on the dialogue.”