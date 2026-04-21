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David Dhawan on AI in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai teaser, directing son Varun: ‘It was presentable’
David Dhawan spoke about how he treats Varun Dhawan like any other actor. He also addressed the backlash over use of AI in the Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer.
Father-son duo David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan are set to bring their new collaboration to the big screen with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. In a recent conversation, David spoke about his approach to directing and how he treats Varun like any other actor. He also spoke about the backlash over the use of AI in the film’s trailer.
Speaking to ANI, he said, “A director always wants a good actor, that’s the first priority. Meri uski tuning ho gayi…ye bhi nahi ghar ka bacha hai karega hi..vo bhi question karega hi hak hai uska… 13-14 film kar chuka hai (He’s not just my son; he questions, he understands, and he has already done 13-14 films.)… but we get along really well aur maine kaha jab tak bana raha hu to bete ke saath ek do picture chalti rahe acha hai (I said that as long as I am making it, it would be good to make one or two with my son.”
He added, “When I’m behind the camera, he’s not my son, he is an actor. I just need the result,” he said, adding that their understanding helps them collaborate smoothly.
“There is no AI in the film,” Dhawan said when asked about the film receiving backlash over the use of AI in the film’s teaser. The director explained that no AI was used in making the film and that it was just part of the teaser. “The point of a teaser is to do something different. We tried out the technology and thought it was presentable. The subject and story of the film has nothing to do with it. It was just a teaser,” he said.
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For the unversed, the makers recently released the teaser of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai in which two babies were shown talking to each other, only for them to realise that they have the same father. The makers used AI to create two talking babies.
Apart from Varun Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai also stars Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Mouni Roy, Rohit Saraf, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul, Rajesh Kumar, and Kubbra Sait, among others, in key roles. The film will release in theatres on May 22.
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