David Dhawan on AI in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai teaser, directing son Varun: ‘It was presentable’

Father-son duo David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan are set to bring their new collaboration to the big screen with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. In a recent conversation, David spoke about his approach to directing and how he treats Varun like any other actor. He also spoke about the backlash over the use of AI in the film’s trailer.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “A director always wants a good actor, that’s the first priority. Meri uski tuning ho gayi…ye bhi nahi ghar ka bacha hai karega hi..vo bhi question karega hi hak hai uska… 13-14 film kar chuka hai (He’s not just my son; he questions, he understands, and he has already done 13-14 films.)… but we get along really well aur maine kaha jab tak bana raha hu to bete ke saath ek do picture chalti rahe acha hai (I said that as long as I am making it, it would be good to make one or two with my son.”